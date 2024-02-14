Top Research Reports for Alibaba, General Electric & Honeywell

GE Quick Quote GE HON Quick Quote HON EW Quick Quote EW PANW Quick Quote PANW MDLZ Quick Quote MDLZ BABA Quick Quote BABA

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), General Electric Co. (GE) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

BABA 's shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (-30.6% vs. +40.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that a weak China market, sluggishness in online physical goods GMV at Taobao and Tmall marketplaces, and stiff competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies have weighed down on the company’s fortunes. Unfavorable global macroeconomic goings on have also been a hindrance.

However, the company’s offline entertainment business segments, namely Damai and Alibaba Pictures have been a success. Also, solid momentum in the international commerce business is driving top-line growth.

General Electric’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the last six months (+24.5% vs. -0.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that strength in the company’s aerospace segment, gas power services and growth in grid and onshore wind businesses have been beneficial. The company has also made judicious acquisitions over time.

Yet, high costs and operating expenses, a soft offshore wind business and supply chain disruptions in the defense market continue to remain major headwinds.

Shares of Honeywell have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+3.3% vs. -0.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the commercial aviation, aerospace and process solutions businesses augurs well for the company. New acquisitions like Compressor Controls are also likely to boost future growth.

However, supply chain issues, lower volumes in the warehouse and workflow solutions, high cost of procuring raw materials and foreign currency headwinds continue to remain major concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



