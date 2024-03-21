Top Stock Reports for Disney, Morgan Stanley & Stryker

MS Quick Quote MS DAL Quick Quote DAL SYK Quick Quote SYK MET Quick Quote MET DIS Quick Quote DIS SHOP Quick Quote SHOP

Thursday, March 21, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Stryker Corp. (SYK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Disney's shares have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+22.7% vs. +6.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that recent attractions in places like Hong Kong and Paris should boost the company’s theme park business.

However, declining ad revenues, increasing programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution segments and stiff competition in the streaming market remain major tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the last six months (+9.7% vs. +20.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that volatility in the capital markets has continued to hurt the company’s Institutional Securities segment. Also, elevated costs are likely to impact profitability.

Yet, Morgan Stanley’s trading and investment banking segments turned around slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's brand-new strategic alliance with Mitsubishi UFJ will bolster its presence in Japan. Also, inorganic expansion efforts will aid.

Shares of Stryker have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+29.7% vs. +6.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, strong business in the United States as well as globally have created optimism about the company’s prospects. Heavy demand for the company’s existing product line as well as new launches have also aided.

However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a headwind.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. (SHOP), MetLife, Inc. (MET) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



