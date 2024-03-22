Top Analyst Reports for Booking Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ & Micron Technology

Friday, March 22, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Booking Holdings have gained +42.9% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +53.7%. The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Furthermore, strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are other positives.



Additionally, growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company. However, the declining trend in agency bookings is negatively affecting its top-line growth. Also, intensifying online travel competition remains a serious risk.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Mitsubishi UFJ’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+68.7% vs. +33.0%). The first nine months of fiscal 2023 results show a rise in loan and deposit balances and fees and commissions, while net interest income (NII) declined.



A large deposit balance from a broad customer base boosts its liquidity position and aid its inorganic growth. MUFG’s asset management strategy aims to enhance its investment capabilities in alternative investment and credit space. Also, the company’s capital strength aids its capital distribution activities.



Yet, amid Japan’s low interest rate policy, MUFG’s top-line growth will likely continue to be hurt. High expenses remain a concern for MUFG. The strict regulatory requirements are likely to be another woe as it might increase the company’s operating costs.



(You can read the full research report on Mitsubishi UFJ here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology have gained +77.9% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor Memory industry’s gain of +80.3%. The company’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance reflects gains from improved market conditions, strong sales executions and double-digit growth across multiple business units.



The positive impact of inventory improvement in the data center, as well as stabilization in other markets, such as automotive, industrial and others, have also contributed to its results. It anticipates the pricing of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND chips will keep increasing next year, hence improving its revenues.



The pricing benefits will primarily be driven by rising AI server causing a scarcity in the availability of cutting-edge DRAM and NAND supply. The 5G adoption in the Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV), American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) and Alcon Inc. (ALC).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>