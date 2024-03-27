Top Stock Reports for Blackstone, Texas Instruments & BlackRock

Tuesday, March 26, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Blackstone Inc. (BX), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Blackstone shares have outperformed the Zacks Finance sector over the past year (+53.3% vs. +27.7%). The company’s strong revenue mix, global footprint and solid assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to keep supporting its financials.



Its robust fund-raising ability will support top-line growth. Nevertheless, elevated consolidated expenses are likely to hamper Blackstone’s bottom-line growth in the near term.



Additionally, lower chances of sustainability of the company's capital distribution activities are worrisome. Further, the company has been facing substantial outflows in some of its funds of late, which are likely to hurt its financials.



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +9.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +98.5%. The company is witnessing overall weak demand environment and macroeconomic challenges are likely to be headwinds. Widespread weakness in the industrial and communication equipment markets is a negative.

Nevertheless, Texas Instruments is benefiting from strength across analog and embedded technologies. Increasing adoption of analog and embedded products by industrial and automotive customers is resulting in growing chip content per application.

Further, strong momentum in enterprise systems market is a plus. The company’s growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Its deepening focus on manufacturing, advanced technology infusion, product portfolio expansion and consistent returns to shareholders is another positive.



BlackRock shares have gained +28.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry’s gain of +30.3%. The company’s elevated expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administration costs) are expected to hurt the bottom-line. BlackRock’s dependence on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, different regulatory/economic environments and exchange rate fluctuation.



However, its efforts to restructure the equity business and solid assets under management (AUM) balance will keep supporting the top line growth. The company’s planned buyouts of 75% stake in SpiderRock and Global Infrastructure Partners will enhance revenue mix. The company's robust capital distributions reflect a solid liquidity position.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Workday, Inc. (WDAY) and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU).



