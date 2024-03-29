Thursday, March 28, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Linde plc (LIN) and IBM Corp. (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+28.1% vs. +26.9%). The company is gaining from its highly diversified business with contributions from various segments, channels and formats.

Walmart has been benefiting from an increase in in-store and digital channel traffic due to its robust omnichannel initiatives. Store-fulfilled delivery sales jumped 50% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



The strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has also been rewarding, as evidenced by the constant increase in the market share for groceries. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled Walmart’s fourth-quarter results and led to an encouraging fiscal 2025 view.



However, the retail landscape continues to be dynamic due to challenges like inflation and volatile consumer spending. High SG&A expenses are also a concern.



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+35.0% vs. +30.9%). The company has an extensive range of industrial gas applications that are enhancing global productivity day by day. The company supplies a wide range of gases crucial for various sectors like energy, steel, healthcare, manufacturing and electronics.



Linde has long-term contracts with on-site customers, backed by minimum purchase requirements, ensuring stable cash flows. Linde’s substantial backlog ensures future earnings potential. The merger of Praxair and Linde has positioned the firm as an efficient player in the profitable industrial gas market, with a considerable size advantage.



However, rising competition for new projects in emerging markets raises concerns. The decrease in U.S. industrial production is also expected to reduce the demand for industrial gases, affecting profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



IBM’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+53.9% vs. +42.9%). The company is poised to witness a healthy growth momentum driven by an optimum combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and steady R&D investments.



Higher demand for hybrid cloud, AI solutions and increased watsonx adoption by clients are tailwinds. IBM’s collaboration with SAP to tap generative AI technology within the retail industry will likely generate incremental revenues. Strong free cash flow generation provides the financial flexibility required for strategic investments in the evolving business environment.



However, frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. In addition, buyouts have negatively impacted the company’s balance sheet in the form of high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Foreign exchange volatility remains another concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Deere & Co. (DE), The Cigna Group (CI) and Duke Energy Corp. (DUK).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



