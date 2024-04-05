Top Analyst Reports for T-Mobile US, Abbott Laboratories & Palo Alto Networks

Friday, April 5, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of T-Mobile US have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+9.3% vs. +5.3%). The company is witnessing top line expansion backed by industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate.



Declining operating expenses are boosting the operating margin. Its Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. During the fourth quarter, T-Mobile added 1.6 million postpaid net customers, while postpaid net account additions were a staggering 299,000.



However, the highly competitive and saturated U.S. telecom market lowers its growth potential. Promotional offers and low-priced service plans to expand the customer base are putting pressure on its profitability. The residual value of the surrendered phones, which the companies look to sell in other markets, may induce liquidity risk if the plan falls apart.



Abbott Laboratories’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+7.8% vs. +3.8%). The company’s pipeline is generating several new growth prospects, which will help sustain the positive momentum and contribute to the strong growth projection in 2024.



Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. EPD's impressive stretch of strong performance stems from the company’s unique business model. Freestyle Libre CGM device is also on a great trajectory, continually outpacing market growth.



Within Nutrition, after a period of hiccups, Abbott has finally reestablished itself as the market leader in the infant formula business, underscoring strong customer confidence in the company's products. However, the slump in COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott’s overall growth. Tough macro conditions also pose a concern for its operations.



Shares of Palo Alto Networks have gained +36.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s gain of +63.3%. The company’s softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition-related expenses are denting margins.



Nevertheless, Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in the hybrid work environment and the heightened need for stronger security.



PANW’s strong back-to-back quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. The normalization of the supply chain is also aiding growth across the Products, Services and Subscription segments.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP).



