Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Novo Nordisk & United Parcel

Monday, April 15, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Tech sector over the past year (+46.7% vs. +42.3%), reflecting the company's perceived lead in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. The company is riding on strong growth from Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes. Intelligent Cloud revenues are driven by growth in Azure and other cloud services. Productivity and Business Processes revenues continue to increase due to the strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions.



Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as a rise in revenue per user, drove top-line growth. Microsoft got off to an early lead in the generative AI race, thanks to its work with OpenAI. The general availability of Copilot for Security holds promise.



However, More Personal Computing revenues are suffering from continued weakness in Windows and Devices businesses. Declining gaming revenues have been a headwind.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+46.8% vs. +17.8%). The company’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy have been performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.



NVO has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by increasing its manufacturing capabilities. Wegovy is now indicated in the United States to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. Novo Nordisk recently received CHMP’s recommendation for the approval of insulin icodec in the EU for diabetes.



Novo Nordisk is also gearing up to buy Cardior to help diversify its portfolio beyond diabetes treatments and obesity drugs. However, intense rivalry in the obesity sector threatens Novo Nordisk’s market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market also remain a woe.



United Parcel shares have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (-21.9% vs. -11.1%). The company is witnessing high labor costs arising out of the deal with the teamsters and the weak demand-induced volume woes. Rising capital expenses further add to its woes.



Nevertheless, the Zacks analyst is encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Shareholder-friendly actions includes a 15th consecutive annual dividend increase and a $5 billion share repurchase authorization.



The 2022 UPS-ESW agreement aligns with the thriving cross-border e-commerce trend, especially among millennials and Gen Z. The approval of the five-year deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in August 2023 is a positive development for UPS.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV).



