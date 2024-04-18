Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Linde & Caterpillar

WFC Quick Quote WFC CRM Quick Quote CRM CAT Quick Quote CAT LLY Quick Quote LLY LIN Quick Quote LIN ANET Quick Quote ANET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Linde plc (LIN) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+101.8% vs. +15.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that a solid portfolio of drugs for cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases and a solid pipeline for drugs in the area of obesity and Alzheimer’s have been helping the company’s growth.

Yet, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure and challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products like Trulicity are some top-line headwinds.

Linde’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical – Specialty industry over the last six months (+20.0% vs. -7.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that stable cash flows arising out of long-term contracts with on-site customers and a substantial backlog have ensured that the company’s earning potential keeps climbing.

However, rising competition for new projects in emerging markets remains a concern. The decrease in U.S. industrial production is also expected to reduce the demand for industrial gases, affecting profits.

Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+59.8% vs. +57.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing moves have offset the impact of the supply-chain interruptions and cost pressures. Rising global construction activity has also been a major tailwind.

Yet, slowdown of the Chinese real estate sector and higher cost of materials remain concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



