Friday, April 19, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), NIKE, Inc. (NKE) and Fiserv, Inc. (FI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Costco's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail – Discount Stores industry over the past year (+40.6% vs. +18.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth have been aiding the company. A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity position have also helped.

However, stiff competition from BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sam’s Club, exposure to foreign currency fluctuations and a competitive disadvantage in stock price remain major headwinds.

NIKE’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (-23.1% vs. -24.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that continued progress on Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, compelling product innovation and digital leadership have been helping NIKE stay ahead of its industry’s performance. The company expects strong gross margin execution and disciplined cost management going forward.

Yet, NIKE is witnessing inflationary pressures. Elevated demand creation expenses lead to higher SG&A expenses.

Shares of Fiserv have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the last six months (+32.9% vs. +16.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s broad and diverse customer base, and continued technology upgrades have aided. A diversified product portfolio, acquisitions, and customer and shareholder rewards have also been driving growth.

However, maintaining strong and long-term client relationships has been a difficult task amid stiff competition. Acquisition of many companies also incur integration risk. The company deals with sensitive data, exposing it to cyber threats.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) and América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



