Tuesday, May 21, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and SAP SE (SAP), as well as two micro-cap stocks FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) and National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+35.8% vs. +35.6%). The company is benefiting from portfolio strength and an expanding partner base. Data Center revenues benefited from the strong adoption of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs and a double-digit percentage increase in CPU sales.



In cloud, server CPU revenues increased year over year and sequentially as North American hyperscalers expanded fourth Gen EPYC Processor deployments to power their internal workloads and public instances. Exiting first-quarter 2024, AMD had more than 900 public cloud instances available, with Amazon, Google and Microsoft increasing their usage of fourth-gen EPYC processor offerings with new instances and regional deployments.



Microsoft, Meta, Oracle and other cloud providers announced further MI300X deployments in the reported quarter. However, weakness in the Gaming and the Embedded businesses remains a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of PepsiCo have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+6.9% vs. +5.7%). Strength and resilience in core categories, diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities, flexible go-to-market distribution systems and robust consumer demand trends are helping it to outpace the industry.



Additionally, PEP’s international business continues to hallmark its overall performance, delivering significant volume and organic revenue growth in the first quarter. These factors along with robust pricing aided PepsiCo’s earnings and organic revenues first-quarter 2024.



PepsiCo’s productivity and cost-management initiatives bode well. For 2024, PEP expects to deliver organic revenue growth of at least 4%. However, the company witnessed soft sales trends in the QFNA segment due to recent product recalls. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



SAP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+77.0% vs. +46.8%). The company’s performance is benefiting from strengthening cloud business, especially robust demand for the Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. We expect non-IFRS cloud revenues to be up 24.6% in 2024.



Momentum in its business technology platform along with proliferation of generative AI bodes well. It is now focusing more on vital strategic growth areas, especially Business AI, and position the company for future growth. Management also reaffirmed its guidance for 2024 cloud revenues along with 2025 long-term targets including cloud and total revenues.



However, continued softness in the Software license and support business segment along with uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions continues to remain concerns for SAP. Rising costs are likely to put pressure on margin performance.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Shares of FitLife Brands have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+65.7% vs. +0.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $127.6 million has seen strong revenue growth, notably after acquiring Mimi's Rock Corp., boosting yearly revenues by 83% in 2023. Online sales have surged 309%, aligning with e-commerce trends and evolving consumer habits.



Financial health is robust, with debt reduced through proactive payments. The acquisition of MusclePharm adds well-known products, boosting the diverse portfolio, although integration poses risks. Cost efficiencies from mergers, especially in advertising, bolster profitability.



FitLife’s market position benefits from the growing nutritional supplement industry but faces challenges like high debt levels, reliance on GNC, and market competitiveness. Regulatory compliance and market dynamics pose additional risks, with reliance on acquisitions and online sales presenting potential volatility and integration challenges.



(You can read the full research report on FitLife Brands here >>>)



National Presto’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+12.2% vs. +11.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $568.38 million maintains a strong financial position with $63.5 million in cash and low debt levels, enhancing its ability to invest and return value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.



Its diversified revenue streams from Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety segments provide stability and reduce market risk. The Defense segment, generating $55 million in first-quarter 2024 net sales, boasts a substantial $692.6 million backlog, positioning the company for growth. Strategic positioning in high-growth markets, including defense and smart kitchen appliances, further bolsters its long-term potential.



However, increasing inventory levels raise concerns about demand forecasting, and heavy reliance on defense contracts exposes it to government spending changes. Intense competition in kitchen appliances poses risk.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Co. (BA), Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) and Workday, Inc. (WDAY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>