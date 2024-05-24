Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Meta Platforms & Exxon Mobil

Friday, May 24, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)). and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), as well as two micro-cap stocks HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) and Blue Dolphin Energy Company (BDCO) The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



NVIDIA has literally become the post child for AI leverage, which can be seen in the company's blockbuster stock marekt performance (+173.9% vs. +134.0% for the chips industry). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing.



The data center end-market business is benefiting from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in hyperscale demand and higher sell-ins to partners across the Gaming and ProViz end markets following the normalization of channel inventory are acting as tailwinds.



Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Meta Platforms have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+87.0% vs. +44.0%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



Meta Platforms is leveraging AI to recommend Reels content, which is driving traffic on Instagram and Facebook. Its innovative portfolio, which includes Threads, Reels, Llama 2, Ray-Ban Meta smart glass, and mixed reality device Quest 3 is likely to aid prospects. AI-recommended content now comprises more than 50% of the content people see on Instagram. Threads have more than 150 million monthly actives.



Meta now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Exxon Mobil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+12.1% vs. +11.9%). The company is a reliable player in the energy sector, boasts a resilient capital structure and a track record of prudent capex management. Its strategic discoveries in the Stabroek Block and Permian Basin promise growth and lower greenhouse gas intensity.



With a robust balance sheet, ExxonMobil prioritizes shareholder returns, evidenced by substantial buybacks and the strategic acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. The company aims to increase its annual share buybacks to $20 billion through 2025.



However, challenges loom, notably in the upstream operations, which are susceptible to volatile oil prices and regulatory hurdles. While committed to shareholders, ExxonMobil faces scrutiny for lagging industry peers in terms of dividend yield. Reliance on finding economically recoverable reserves and exposure to OPEC production cuts add to uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of HF Foods have underperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (-4.9% vs. -3.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $165.72 million is facing challenges which includes high debt levels, low net profit margins, declining cash flow, and inventory management issues. Dependence on the Asian restaurant market, exposure to interest rate fluctuations, and geopolitical risks pose concerns.



The impact of exiting the chicken processing business and the risks associated with transformation initiatives persist. Nevertheless, HF Foods’ revenues increased 0.6% year over year in first-quarter 2024 despite exiting its chicken processing business in 2023.



Profitability improved significantly, with net loss narrowing and adjusted EBITDA increasing. Cost control measures, such as centralized purchasing, fleet enhancements, and digital transformation, are driving efficiencies. With a strong liquidity position, HF Foods is well-positioned for strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand its footprint.



(You can read the full research report on HF Foods here >>>)



Blue Dolphin Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past year (+104.9% vs. +17.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $94.75 million is operating in the strategic Eagle Ford Shale region, offers a robust investment option with its established market presence and considerable infrastructure, including a 15,000-barrel-per-day refinery and more than 1.25 million barrels of storage.



Financially, it managed costs effectively, reducing goods sold from $96.2 million in first-quarter 2023 to $79.2 million in first-quarter 2024, and secured a $5-million credit facility for liquidity.



However, risks include heavy reliance on refining margins, which saw first-quarter 2024 revenues drop to $91 million from $116.7 million the previous year, and high customer concentration, with 89% of 2023 revenues from two main customers. Moreover, persistent debt issues, significant default amounts, and concerns over affiliate transactions further cloud its financial stability.



(You can read the full research report on Blue Dolphin Energy here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>