AZN Quick Quote AZN NVO Quick Quote NVO MDT Quick Quote MDT APH Quick Quote APH LRCX Quick Quote LRCX ABBV Quick Quote ABBV

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Air T, Inc. (AIRT) and United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Novo Nordisk shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+84.5% vs. +34.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s diabetes and obesity drugs segments have been driving business growth, and the company is also gearing up to buy Cardior to help diversify.

Yet, intense rivalry in the obesity sector threatens Novo Nordisk’s market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market also remain a major concern.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)

AbbVie’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+23.9% vs. +34.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira’s biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and decreased demand for fillers in international markets.

Yet, high costs and expenses related to projects and restructuring activities have remained as causes of concern.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

Shares of AstraZeneca have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past two years (+14.8% vs. +38.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while the respiratory unit is being hurt by pricing pressure.

Yet, a massive global presence, diverse product portfolio, external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline are going to aid. Also, key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving revenues.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Air T’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation – Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past six months (+58.4% vs. -6.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that wise acquisitions, higher administrative fees and diversification across four segments have helped drive Air T’s growth in recent months. The WASI acquisition enhances service offerings and geographic reach, contributing to revenue growth. Equity investments and effective cost management bolster financial stability.

However, declining profit margins, high debt levels, negative cash flows, and sector-specific risks and operational losses remain major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Air T here >>>)

United-Guardian’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical – Products industry over the past year (+15.1% vs. -3.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that discontinuation of low-growth industrial products, focus on higher-margin segments, market strength in cosmetic ingredients and medical lubricants and being supported by a global customer base have helped grow UG’s business.

However, a significant reserve of slow-moving and obsolete inventory, concentration of key customers and supply chain vulnerabilities remain causes for concern.

(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Medtronic plc (MDT) and Amphenol Corp. (APH).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.