Top Analyst Reports for Cisco Systems, NextEra Energy & Moody's

Monday, August 12, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Cisco Systems have underperformed the Zacks Tech sector (-10.1% vs. +14.1%) as well as the broader market (-10.1% vs. +11.8% for the S&P 500 index) in the year-to-date period. The company has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition.



Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition aggravated by Hewlett Packard’s deal to acquire Juniper. Nevertheless, Cisco’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



NextEra Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+12.9% vs. +8.9%). The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra Energy will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 22.6 GW of renewable projects in its backlog.



Efficient cost management is boosting the company's margins. Florida’s improving economy boosts the company’s subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company’s customer base. NextEra Energy has liquidity to meet its debt obligations.



Yet, due to the nature of NextEra Energy’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions, and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



Shares of Moody's have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past three months (+17.0% vs. -1.3%). The company’s second-quarter 2024 results reflect a gradual revival of global bond issuances. Its dominant position in the credit rating industry, strategic buyouts and restructuring initiatives to achieve revenue diversification and global footprint expansion are likely to bolster the top line.



A strong balance sheet and earnings strength will likely keep its capital distribution activities sustainable. However, macroeconomic uncertainties and a challenging operating backdrop are concerns and will weigh on its financials.



Elevated expenses, primarily due to investments in franchises and acquisitions, are expected to hamper the company’s bottom-line growth. Stiff competition will continue to put some pressure on pricing, which may hurt the company’s profitability.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ecolab Inc. (ECL), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>