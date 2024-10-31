Top Analyst Reports for Toyota, Texas Instruments & Arista Networks

Thursday, October 31, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), as well as a micro-cap stock Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Toyota Motor’s shares have declined -6.4% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s decline of -12%. The company’s top line is set to benefit from continued vehicle demand and a robust lineup of trucks and sport utility vehicles. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV.



Toyota Motor might soon be offered only as a hybrid, similar to the Camry and other models. This strategy leverages its dominant position in the hybrid market. Toyota anticipates continued growth in hybrid sales, predicting that hybrids will account for more than 50% of the company’s total volume next year.



Toyota Motor’s aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030. Toyota’s commitment to maximizing shareholders’ value via dividends and buybacks is also praiseworthy. Thus, we are bullish on the stock for the time being.



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +25.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +129.3%. The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. Improving conditions in the personal electronics and communication equipment markets is a plus.



Texas Instruments’ growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages are tailwinds. Its deepening focus on manufacturing, advanced technology infusion, product portfolio expansion and consistent returns to shareholders is another positive.



However, widespread weakness in the industrial and automotive markets is a major concern. Sluggishness in its Analog, Embedded Processing and Other segments is a negative. Increasing manufacturing costs are hurting its profitability. An overall weak demand environment and growing U.S.-China tensions are concerns.



Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the year-to-date period (+69.7% vs. +61.4%). The company is benefiting from solid net sales growth, driven by strong momentum in the cloud networking vertical and data center business. It provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency.



Arista Networks also continues to innovate in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling. Such a comprehensive portfolio augurs well for its long-term growth. Its strong emphasis on quality, solid execution and consistent release schedule are driving more value for customers. Steady improvement in lead times and easing of supply chain woes are major tailwinds. Strong growth in gross margin is a positive.



However, Arista faces fierce competition in cloud networking solutions, particularly in 10-gigabit Ethernet and above. Customer concentration risk remains a concern.



Shares of Crown Crafts have gained +15.2% over the past year against the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry’s gain of +67%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $47.3 million have made acquisition of Baby Boom Consumer Products which enhances product diversification and brand positioning, expanding its portfolio into toddler bedding and adding popular licensed brands like Bluey and Paw Patrol, boosting market penetration.



The acquisition enhances cross-selling opportunities, potentially driving revenue growth. The company’s significant reduction in long-term debt improves financial flexibility, yet rising debt from the acquisition and retailer inventory reductions pose risks.



Despite resilient core segments and positive feedback on product innovations, Crown Crafts faces challenges with margin compression, a recent net loss, and dependence on a few large customers. Execution risks from strategic initiatives, including the U.K. subsidiary closure, and risks from retailer inventory reductions add further uncertainty.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX).



