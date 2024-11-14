Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Philip Morris & Progressive

Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and The Progressive Corp. (PGR). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past two years (+81.4% vs. +49.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that relatively high interest rates, strategic buyouts, opening branches and a resurgence in deal-making activities have benefited the company.

However, the performance of the IB business, volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates remain major headwinds.

Philip Morris’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the last six months (+24.5% vs. +19.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust momentum in smoke-free products, IQOS and ZYN, along with combustible pricing, has bode well for the company. Higher pricing variance and solid cost efforts have also aided the bottom line.

Yet, Philip Morris expects SG&A expenses to remain high due to its planned key commercial activities. The company continues to encounter tobacco leaf inflation.

Shares of Progressive have outperformed the Zacks Insurance – Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+65.8% vs. +31.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, higher premiums, a compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses have benefited the company. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy.

However, exposure to catastrophe losses, escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the margin. Progressive’s high debt level induces higher interest expense concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. (SHOP), The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.