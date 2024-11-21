Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), as well as a micro-cap stock, Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the last two years (+208.0% vs. +157.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong demand for the company’s networking products are suitable for addressing the needs of an increasing AI workload and the growing need for fast networking in data centers. The acquisition of VMware has also been a plus.

However, a highly competitive market and a relatively low customer base have remained causes for concern. Also, Broadcom’s frequent acquisitions, like that of VMWare, have escalated integration risks.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Merck’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past two years (-8.8% vs. +15.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs for the company. Also, there are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.

Yet, with continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth. Animal health and vaccine products have also been core growth drivers.

(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)

Shares of Qualcomm have underperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+21.0% vs. +43.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, a shift in the shares among OEMs at the premium tier has reduced Qualcomm's near-term opportunity to sell integrated chipsets from its Snapdragon platform.

Aggressive competition in the mobile phone chipset market is also likely to hurt Qualcomm's profits in the future. High operating expenses and R&D costs have remained a headwind. Qualcomm is also expected to face softness in demand from China.

However, with the accelerated rollout of 5G technology, it is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in the mobile space. The company formed a strategic collaboration with Google to develop Generative AI digital cockpit solutions.

(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)

Shares of Natural Health Trends have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the past year (+1.8% vs. +21.4%). Per the Zacks analyst, a declining active member base remains the biggest concern for the company. It faces liquidity challenges and high operating expenses. Dependency on key markets and intense competition pose additional risks.

However, expansion into new markets and improvement in cost management bode well.

(You can read the full research report on Natural Health Trends here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. (SHOP), Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>