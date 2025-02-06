Today's Must Read No Report.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), as well as two micro-cap stocks NVE Corp. (NVEC) and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon.com’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+43.1% vs. +39.6%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum, owing to ultrafast delivery services and its strong content portfolio.

Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive. Growing adoption of AWS services portfolio is aiding AMZN’s cloud dominance.



Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Amazon’s strong global presence remains a key growth driver. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. Also, improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings are tailwinds.



Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. The company issued positive Q4 2024 guidance fueling investor enthusiasm. The Zacks analyst expect 2024 net sales to increase 10.7% from 2023. However, macroeconomic challenges remain and rising transportation and fulfillment center costs are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Shares of Bank of America have gained +45% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +57.8%. The company’s fourth-quarter 2024 results reflected the impacts of relatively high rates. The volatile nature of the trading business is a woe. Despite an impressive performance since 2022, it will normalize going forward. This is likely to hurt fee income growth.



The Zacks analyst project non-interest income to rise only 3.4% in 2025. Continued investments in the franchise will keep costs high. We expect total non-interest expenses to rise 3% in 2025. While elevated funding costs are still a woe, its net interest income (NII) will be positively impacted by higher rates for longer. We project NII to witness a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027.



Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 4.8% in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. +11.7%). The company’s Energy & Transportation segment is well-poised for growth, driven by strong demand across all applications, particularly data centers. The Construction Industries segment will benefit from rising construction activity in the United States and globally.



The mining sector is expected to see strong commodity demand fueled by the energy transition, supporting growth for the Resource Industries segment. The company has been witnessing growth in aftermarket parts and service-related revenues, which generate high margins. It plans to double services revenues to $28 billion in 2026.



Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 30 consecutive years, with higher yields than its peers. A strong liquidity position and investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will lead to exceptional returns.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



NVE’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (-5.1% vs. +50.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $343.10 million is facing product sales declined 22% year over year due to inventory gluts and weak semiconductor demand.

Rising costs pressure margins, while higher inventories risk write-downs. The dependence on large customers and semiconductor cycles heightens revenue volatility. New product adoption and macroeconomic risks create uncertainties.



Nevertheless, NVE Corp. maintains exceptional profitability despite a 25% year-over-year revenue decline in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with the gross margin rising to 84%, driven by high-margin direct sales. A debt-free balance sheet, $50.1 million in liquidity and $1.6 million in total liabilities provide financial stability.



Strategic R&D investments fuel innovation in miniaturized medical devices and robotics. Capacity expansion supports growth, and stable demand in medical and defense markets ensures revenue resilience.



(You can read the full research report on NVE here >>>)



Shares of bioAffinity Technologies have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-52.4% vs. -9.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $11.57 million faces liquidity risks, with cash declining to $0.8 million and a $6.1 million net loss for the first nine months of 2024. Reliance on CyPath Lung, regulatory uncertainty, competitive pressures and scalability challenges persist.



Nevertheless, bioAffinity’s CyPath Lung orders surged 1,300% in the first nine months of 2024, driving third-quarter 2024 revenues to $2.4 million year over year. Expansion into 11 states, inclusion in the FSS and a successful Texas pilot position CyPath Lung for further growth.



The acceptance of an Australian patent strengthens IP protections, complementing 17 awarded patents and 38 pending applications. Cost efficiencies improved, with declines in R&D and clinical expenses. CyPath Lung’s 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity, and potential $1.3 billion in annual healthcare savings enhance its competitive edge.



(You can read the full research report on bioAffinity Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron Corp. (CVX), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) and Nucor Corp. (NUE).



