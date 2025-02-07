Friday, February 7, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), as well as a micro-cap stock Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (ONFO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Uber have gained +1.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +13.3%. The company’s delivery business benefits from robust online order volumes. The company’s efforts to expand its delivery operations through successive acquisitions are encouraging. Continued recovery in Mobility operations is also aiding the company.



Apart from the recovery in Mobility operations and solid performance of the Delivery unit, Uber's focus on financial discipline is encouraging as well. For first-quarter 2025, adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $1.79 billion and $1.89 billion.



Despite the positives, the Zacks analyst advise investors not to buy Uber now as it continues to witness high costs and expenses, owing to a rise in sales and marketing expenses and cost of revenues. High debt levels are bothersome as well. We advise investors to wait for a better entry point. Our thesis is supported by our Neutral recommendation on the shares.



(You can read the full research report on Uber here >>>)



Comcast’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (-13.8% vs. -7.6%). The company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber businesses. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



Nevertheless, Comcast benefited from growing domestic wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter. The company’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 holds promise. The technology will expand it much faster and at a lower cost compared with its competitors. Decreasing marketing and promotional expenses bode well for CMCSA's profitability.



Its streaming service, Peacock, is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Recovery in the theme park and movie business bodes well for bottom line growth. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)



Shares of Gilead have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+38.2% vs. -7.0%). The company’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, continues to maintain its strong growth, fueling the top line. The company’s efforts to develop better HIV treatments are commendable. Recent data validate lenacapavir’s potential to prevent HIV.



The successful development and approval of lenacapavir for the prevention of HIV should be a significant boost for Gilead, given its advantages over existing treatments. Strong quarterly results and encouraging data on lenacapavir data.



According to the Zacks analyst estimates sales for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next three years. Gilead's efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through internal pipeline development and collaborations are impressive as well. However, recent pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Gilead here >>>)



Onfolio’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+164.5% vs. +38.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $6.51 million have seen revenues jumped 53% year over year, driven by acquisitions like RevenueZen and DDS Rank. Operational efficiency improved, with cash burn declining 68% year over year.



The Eastern Standard acquisition boosted digital marketing. Intangible assets grew 31% year over year, supporting recurring revenues. Operating in high-growth digital sectors, Onfolio benefits from regulatory exemptions and a flexible capital structure for M&A.



However, net losses reached $1.91 million in the first nine months of 2024, with rising selling, general and administrative expenses pressuring margins. Liquidity remains tight, with cash declining 63% year to date and debt rising to $4.39 million. High amortization and impairment risks threaten earnings, while weak organic growth and potential compliance costs post-emerging growth status add concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Onfolio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD).



