Q4 Earnings Scorecard and Fresh Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Exxon & ServiceNow

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), as well as a micro-cap stock Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all of this morning's releases, we now have Q4 results from 326 S&P 500 members or 65.2% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +13.3% from the same period last year on +5.9% higher revenues, with 77.6% beating EPS estimates and 65.3% beating revenue estimates.

The earnings and revenue growth rates for these 326 index members represents a notable acceleration from the growth pace of other recent periods, though the beats percentages are tracking modestly below historical averages for this same group of companies.

For the current period (2025 Q1), total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be up +7.7% from the same period last year on +4.3% higher revenues. Estimates for the period have been coming down since the start of January, with the current +7.7% down from +10.4% at the start of the period.

This is relative more pressure on estimates than we had seen in the comparable period for 2024 Q4, with estimates for 15 of the 16 Zacks sectors down since the start of January.

