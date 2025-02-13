Thursday, February 13, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) and SAP SE (SAP), as well as a micro-cap stock Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+59.7% vs. +59.1%). The company’s strategic buyouts, branch openings and decent loan demand should aid the company. With interest rates likely to remain high for longer, its net interest income (NII) will get support. The Zacks analyst expects expect NII (managed) to show a CAGR of 3.4% by 2027.



Yet the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will hurt fee income growth. Our estimate for non-interest income indicates an 11.6% fall in 2025. As it invests heavily in technology and marketing, expenses are expected to remain elevated. Our estimates for non-interest expenses reflect a CAGR of 2.5% by 2025. Weak asset quality is worrisome.



However, a resurgence in deal-making activities and a solid pipeline will drive the investment banking (IB) business. We expect IB fees to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2027.



Shares of Costco have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+48.7% vs. +26.1%). The company, being a consumer defensive stock, has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and an emphasis on membership growth. These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers.



The Zacks analyst expects Costco to register an 11.5% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2025 on 6.6% revenue growth. This outlook reflects Costco’s ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.



A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power, and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.



SAP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+65.6% vs. +6.4%). The company’s fourth-quarter performance gained from robust cloud demand, especially solid uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Its cloud revenues rose 27% year over year to €4.71 billion, powered by 35% growth in the Cloud ERP Suite sales.



Cloud backlog was up 40% to €63 billion at the end of 2024. A strong focus on Business AI and Joule development is poised to boost sales through 2027. The company’s healthy profit and cash flow statements position it for long-term growth.



SAP’s revised 2025 outlook succeeds the previous Ambition 2025 strategy. It now expects cloud and software sales in the €33.1-€33.6 billion band, up from the prior view of €29.83 billion at cc. However, continued softness in the Software license and support business poses a headwind. Rising restructuring costs affect its margins.



Shares of Gencor have underperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry over the past year (-13.9% vs. +39.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $201.40 million is facing challenges which include an 8.3% third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue decline due to shipment delays, decreasing gross margins and rising operating expenses.



While Gencor's robust backlog is a positive indicator, over-reliance could expose the company to risks if order fulfillment delays persist. Additionally, increased reliance on non-operating income and marketable securities introduces volatility, posing risks in uncertain economic conditions.



Gencor’s strong backlog grew 67% to $46.6 million as of Jun 30, 2024, signaling strong demand and future revenue potential despite a recent revenue decline. The company's solid financial position, with $116.6 million in cash and no debt, enhances its strategic flexibility. Benefits from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) further support Gencor's market position.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shell plc (SHEL), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD).



