The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), as well as a micro-cap stock Value Line, Inc. (VALU).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past six months (+14.1% vs. +11.2%). The company’s stocks prices were driven by a recovery in top-line trends supported by sales from the SRS acquisition. Home Depot delivered better-than-expected sales and EPS in third-quarter fiscal 2024, with year-over-year sales growth fueled by gains in certain seasonal categories due to favorable weather and hurricane-related demand.



Home Depot gains from its “One Home Depot” investment plan focused on expanding supply chain facilities, enhancing technology, and improving the digital experience.



HD is also advancing efforts to build a robust Pro ecosystem. HD raised its sales and EPS view for fiscal 2024, citing strong third-quarter results and projected hurricane-related demand in Q4. However, comparable sales and EPS remain impacted by higher interest rates and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.



Shares of Booking have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+36.8% vs. +27.5%). The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are other positives. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, the declining trend in agency bookings is negatively affecting its top-line growth. Also, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region remained concerning for the company.



Eaton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry over the past year (+12.8% vs. -2.6%). The company’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Research and development work allows the company to develop new products and cater to a wider customer base.



Eaton is aided by rising demand from the new AI-data center and contributions from its organic assets. It has been expanding via acquisitions and organic initiatives. Reindustrialization and megatrends will create more opportunities for Eaton. Our model expects total revenues to improve year over year in the 2025-2027 period.



However, Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber security threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations



Shares of Value Line have underperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (-17.9% vs. +28.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $323.59 million have seen drop in reputation drives demand for diversified offerings, though publishing revenues by 8.8%, signaling weaker demand. Unearned revenues fell 5.4% from April 2024, hinting at future sales challenges. Reliance on a major customer (29.2% of publishing revenue) poses a concentration risk. Cash flow declined to $4.8 million, limiting financial flexibility.



Nevertheless, Value Line offers strong shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, increasing its dividend for 10 consecutive years, with a $1.20 annualized payout. The company repurchased shares worth $0.2 million in the latest quarter, with $1.03 million still authorized, enhancing EPS.



Cost management has been effective, cutting salaries to $3.5 million and preserving margins despite revenue pressures. Contributions from EULAV Asset Management rose to $4.2 million, providing steady cash flow. The $70.9 million investment portfolio offers liquidity.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU).



