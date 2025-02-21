Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Analog Devices & Enbridge

Friday, February 21, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB), as well as a micro-cap stock, NVE Corp. (NVEC). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

Pre-Market Dow Sinks on UNH Report; Econ Reports After the Open

Today's Featured Research Reports

Microsoft’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+1.1% vs. +7.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the Microsoft Office's declining commercial licensing due to the continued customer shift to cloud offerings is an overhang. Higher operating expenses and spending on Azure amid stiff competition in the cloud space remain concerns.

However, the company is riding on robust Azure and Office 365 performance, amplified by surging AI Copilot adoption. Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as a rise in revenue per user, is encouraging.

Analog Devices’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the past year (+27.1% vs. +2.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong momentum across the consumer and automotive end markets. Strong momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions remains a tailwind. Strong investments in technology and business innovation are contributing well.

Yet the weak demand environment across multiple end markets remains a major concern. The sluggish communications market due to the broad-based inventory corrections is a major negative. Broad-based weakness in the industrial end market remains a headwind.

Shares of Enbridge have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Production and Pipelines industry over the past two years (+11.0% vs. +40.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s significant debt load, rising interest costs and exposure to interest rate fluctuations pose financial risks. Additionally, the global energy transition and legal challenges, particularly surrounding Line 5, could impact long-term growth and asset value.

However, its extensive crude and liquids pipeline network, backed by long-term, low-risk contracts, ensures stable cash flows. Enbridge's strong dividend growth offers reliable income for its shareholders. It is well-positioned to meet rising gas and power demand, driven by developments in data centers, electric power and coal retirement.

NVE’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the last six months (-5.3% vs. +33.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that product sales declined year over year due to inventory gluts and weak semiconductor demand. Rising costs pressure margins, while higher inventories risk write-downs. The dependence on large customers and semiconductor cycles heightens revenue volatility. New product adoption and macroeconomic risks create uncertainties.

However, strategic R&D investments fuel innovation in miniaturized medical devices and robotics. Capacity expansion supports growth, and stable demand in medical and defense markets ensures revenue resilience.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Trane Technologies plc (TT), Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



