Top Research Reports for Alibaba, Pfizer & MercadoLibre

Monday, February 24, 2025



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alibaba’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+66.5% vs. +32.1%). The company’s Q3 fiscal 2025 results benefited from the monetization of Taobao and Tmall Group, cloud businesses and AI-integrated products. BABA is riding on strong momentum in its international commerce retail business, driven by strength in AliExpress’ Choice.



Growing international commerce wholesale business, thanks to strength in cross-border-related value-added services, is a tailwind. Expanding China's wholesale commerce business is a positive. Robust local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services are further driving top-line growth.



However, non-GAAP earnings of $2.93 per ADS fell short of estimates, suggesting a complex growth narrative. Current market valuations, with the stock trading at multi-year highs, suggest limited immediate upside potential.



Shares of Pfizer have declined -0.2% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s decline of -1.4%. The company beat fourth-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. Pfizer’s non-COVID operational revenue growth improved in 2024, driven by its key in-line products like Vyndaqel, Padcev and Eliquis, new launches and newly acquired products from Seagen.



Huge profits from its COVID products strengthened its cash position. Seagen’s acquisition has strengthened its position in the oncology market. Continued growth in non-COVID sales and significant cost-reduction measures should drive profit growth.



However, with the end of the pandemic, sales of Pfizer’s COVID products have declined steeply. Pfizer also expects a significant impact from the loss of patent exclusivity in the 2026-2030 period, as several of its key products face patent expirations.



MercadoLibre’s shares have gained +31% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +32.1%. The company reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein both revenues and earnings improved on a year-over-year basis. Accelerating commerce and fintech revenues contributed well. Rising gross merchandise volume (GMV) was a major positive.



Increasing total payments volume (TPV), courtesy of the robust Mercado Pago, aided the company’s top-line growth. Strong momentum across Brazil and Mexico was a tailwind. Increasing demand for the company's advertising services was another positive. Growing momentum across the MELI+ loyalty program and its expanding credit card offerings are acting as tailwinds.



However, rising e-commerce competition from players like Amazon and Rakuten remains a concern. Weakening macro conditions in Argentina is a headwind.



Shares of SIFCO have gained +12.2% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +23.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $19.98 million achieved a 20.5% revenue increase in fiscal 2024, reaching $79.6 million from $66.1 million in fiscal 2023, driven by strong demand in aerospace and energy.



Profitability improved, with EBITDA loss narrowing to $0.7 million from $4.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $0.8 million. A $114.4 million backlog supports future growth, especially as demand for defense and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) rises.



However, interest expenses surged 208.9% to $3.1 million, and operating losses persist at $5.2 million despite revenue gains. Margins remain thin at 7.5%, constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor costs. Intense competition, limited innovation in emerging aerospace technologies and cyclical industry exposure pose further risks. Financial flexibility remains a concern, with cash flow challenges.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



