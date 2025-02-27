Wednesday, February 26, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), IBM Corp. (IBM) and GE Aerospace (GE), as well as micro-cap stock Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL).



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+17.3% vs. +17.1%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. Shares of Berkshire have outperformed the industry year to date.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+46.1% vs. -5.3%). The company is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul.



IBM’s core technology platform for AI capabilities watsonx is gaining significant market traction across industries. The acquisition of Applications Software Technology LLC, a global Oracle consultancy firm will bolster its capabilities to assist clients in deploying, managing and maximizing the value of Oracle cloud solutions.



However, frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. Buyouts have negatively impacted the company’s balance sheet in the form of high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Fierce competition in the hardware enterprise servers and storage markets is weighing on profits.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry over the past year (+71.6% vs. +42.1%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Fossil have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (+60.2% vs. +6.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $75.54 million expanded Transform and Grow (TAG) plan targets $300 million in annualized operating income benefits by 2025, up from $100 million in 2024, focusing on SKU rationalization, procurement efficiencies and exiting low-margin categories.



CEO Franco Fogliato’s leadership centers on revitalizing core categories, highlighted by the Machine platform relaunch in 2025 and global campaigns to boost brand competitiveness. Liquidity of $130 million supports debt management. E-commerce expansion aligns with shifting consumer preferences.



Despite gross margin gains, revenue declined 19% year over year. Restructuring costs and declining licensed brand performance strain near-term results. Supply chain risks and wholesale dependence add external pressures, while the backloaded benefits of the TAG plan underscore a need for execution to achieve profitability goals.



(You can read the full research report on Fossil here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), Amphenol Corp. (APH) and GSK plc (GSK).



