Friday, June 19, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past one-year period (+22.8% vs. +4%) on the back of the company's success in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. In particular, Imbruvica has multi-billion-dollar potential. At the same time, AbbVie’s key drug, Humira continues to see strong demand trends in the United States.

However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Meanwhile, AbbVie expects slower new patient starts of physician-administered drugs to hurt sales in the second quarter.

Shares of Oracle have lagged the peer group lately, but the Zacks analyst believes that the company’s growing cloud business and the latest autonomous database is expected to boost its competitive position in the long haul.

Strong adoption of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, remained notable. In fact, 8x8 and Zoom Video Communications recently selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to address business needs, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Solid demand for Autonomous Database supported by ML is anticipated to also drive top line.

GlaxoSmithKline’s shares have gained +22.8% over the past three months compared to the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +23.0%. The Zacks analysts sees that Glaxo’s three newest products, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These products coupled with restructuring in the Consumer Health unit have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position.

The Zacks analyst is further encouraged by the company’s initiative to focus on its oncology pipeline. In 2020, Glaxo expects at least six potential approvals in oncology, HIV, and respiratory areas. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics due to generic competition for key drug, Advair, are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Also, competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Kroger Co. (KR), General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and The Southern Company (SO).

