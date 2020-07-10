New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 30 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Safehold Inc. (SAFE - Free Report) helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) provides electrical construction services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
