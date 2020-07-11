In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) - free report >>
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) - free report >>
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cohen & Steers' June AUM Rises on Solid Markets & Inflows
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $66.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, which increased 3.9% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $910 million and net inflows of $2.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $642 million.
The company recorded total institutional accounts of $28.9 billion at the end of June, up 3.2% on a sequential basis. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $15.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Cohen & Steers recorded $28.9 billion in open-end funds, up 6.1% from a month ago. Also, close-end funds were $8.5 billion, which grew marginally from May 2020.
Cohen & Steers’ widespread product offerings, global reach and investment strategies continue to attract investors, in turn, supporting revenue growth. However, mounting expenses will likely impede bottom-line growth to some extent.
Shares of the company have rallied 1.3% so far this year against a 4.1% decline recorded by the industry it belongs to.
Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) , Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) and Legg Mason Inc. (LM - Free Report) are expected to release preliminary AUM results for June in the coming days.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>