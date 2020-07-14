In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) - free report >>
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) - free report >>
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Southern National (SONA) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.9% in Session
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 8.4% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Southern National currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Price
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. price | Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Banks – Southeast industry is Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>