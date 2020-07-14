Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Group, Inc. (ASPU - Free Report) is a provider of online higher education services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB - Free Report) is an equity REIT, engaged in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas across the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CBTX, Inc. (CBTX - Free Report) is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) is the provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

