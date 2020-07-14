Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 13, 2020

  • Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO - Free Report) surged 8.4% after the company announced the launch of the new Bionano PrepTM SP Tissue and Tumor Kit for analysis of tumors and tissue.
  • Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX - Free Report) jumped 6.7% after the company reported the launch of Generic Fluphenazine following Abbreviated New Drug Application approval by the FDA.
  • Shares of Altimmune, Inc. rose 10.5% after the company signed a teaming agreement with DynPort vaccine company for its AdCOVID vaccine candidate as a part of US government funding efforts.
  • Shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR - Free Report) rose 2% after the company reported that same-store sales and traffic are improving as most of its stores have reopened after being closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

medical pharmaceuticals retail