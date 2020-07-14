Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Calix (CALX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Calix is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CALX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALX's full-year earnings has moved 250% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CALX has returned 81.87% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.37%. This means that Calix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, CALX belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.89% so far this year, meaning that CALX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CALX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
Is Calix (CALX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Calix (CALX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Calix is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CALX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALX's full-year earnings has moved 250% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CALX has returned 81.87% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.37%. This means that Calix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, CALX belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.89% so far this year, meaning that CALX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CALX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.