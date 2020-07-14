Back to top

Is AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AstraZeneca is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 904 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZN's full-year earnings has moved 0.90% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AZN has returned 7.82% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.48%. This means that AstraZeneca is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AZN belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.46% so far this year, meaning that AZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AZN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


