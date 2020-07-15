Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPY - Free Report) engages in the homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is a developer of leased, owned and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPY - Free Report) engages in the homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is a developer of leased, owned and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.