Company News for Jul 14, 2020

Jul 14, 2020

  • Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) rose 1.7% after the company reported that its C-Series all-electric delivery trucks have been awarded executive order from the California Air Resources Board.
  • Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM - Free Report) soared 8.1% after Analog Devices announced plans to acquire the company in an all stock transaction.
  • Shares of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (BFYT - Free Report) jumped 37.7% after the company agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for $31 per share.
  • Share of electroCore, Inc. (ECOR - Free Report) jumped more than 100% after the company announced that it has received FDA emergency use authorization for gammaCore Sapphire CV, to treat acute asthma exacerbations in COVID-19 patients.
     

