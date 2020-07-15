Back to top

Company News for Jul 15, 2020

  • Shares of Wipro Limited (WIT - Free Report) jumped nearly 3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.
  • Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST - Free Report) rose 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 42 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.
  • Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.40 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) soared 4.5% after the company announced plans to start a late-stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27.

