In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - free report >>
Novartis AG (NVS) - free report >>
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - free report >>
Novartis AG (NVS) - free report >>
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Ceylad Gets FDA Nod to Begin Phase I Study on CAR T Candidate
Shares of Celyad Oncology SA ((CYAD - Free Report) ) went up about 10.8% after it announced that the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for its short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic candidate, CYAD-211, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM). The phase I study for the candidate is expected to begin by the end of 2020. CYAD-211 targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) protein/antigen and represents the company’s lead off-the-shelf product candidate based on differentiated non-gene edited allogeneic technology
However, shares of the company have gained 5.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.4%.
The company is developing several allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
There are a number of big pharmaceutical companies that are also developing CAR T Therapies. One such company is Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD - Free Report) . Gilead is seeking approval for its CAR T therapy candidate, KTE-X19, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Novartis’ (NVS - Free Report) CAR T therapy drug, Kymriah, is also approved in the United States for B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or in second or later relapse.
Celyad SA Price
Celyad SA price | Celyad SA Quote
Zacks Rank and Another Stock to Consider
Celyad currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). A top-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Emergent’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $3.18 to $4.03 for 2020 and from $3.32 to $4.31 for 2021 in the past 60 days.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana. Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>