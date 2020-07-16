Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY - Free Report) delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL - Free Report) is a facilities-based communications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS - Free Report) operates as a professional sports company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.6% downward over the last 60 days.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) is an entertainment technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 90 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


