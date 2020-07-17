In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
KB Home (KBH) - free report >>
30-Year Mortgage Falls Below 3% For The First Time In History
Homebuilders have never been busier as they rush to meet the swelling demand. New home sales are spiking with June showing a 55% surge (year-over-year), the largest uptick since the 2005 housing boom.
The global pandemic and ultra-low interest-rates have millennials rushing to the burbs.
Homebuilder stocks have skyrocketed from their March lows. D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) , the largest homebuilder in the US, is now sitting at its all-time highs. Competitors like PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) , Toll Brother (TOL - Free Report) , and KB Home (KBH - Free Report) are following suit.
I suspect that this uptick in home sales will continue through the year as the economy recovers. Homebuilder stocks may not be a bad place to buy as these stocks begin to break out.
