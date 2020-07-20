Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CBTX, Inc. (CBTX - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Community Bank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) is the owner and charterer of containerships of numerous sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG - Free Report) is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) is the provider of information technology hardware, software and services solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.