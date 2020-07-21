Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) is a lifestyle retail chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS - Free Report) is an independent energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.

PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 66% downward over the last 30 days.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

