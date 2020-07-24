Back to top

Company News for Jul 24, 2020

  • AT&T Inc.'s (T - Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $40,950 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41,393 million.
  • Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) tanked 1.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $2.67, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $2.53.
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) surged 3.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $1.62 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.51%.
  • Cintas Corp.'s (CTAS - Free Report) shares climbed 4.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.
     

