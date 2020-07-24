Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) is a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Meritor, Inc. (MTOR - Free Report) develops, manufactures and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.