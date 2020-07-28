New Strong Sell Stocks for July 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) is a producer and transporter of energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 30 days.
HCI Group, Inc. (HCI - Free Report) is engaged in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) is the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Meritor, Inc. (MTOR - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
