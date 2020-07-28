Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
HEICO Corporation (HEI - Free Report) manufactures and markets aerospace, defense and electronic related products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) is a hospitality company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX - Free Report) is a provider of temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.