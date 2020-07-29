In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Why Silver ETFs are Outshining Gold
Precious metals have surged this year mainly due to investors’ search for safer assets amid rising uncertainty for the global economy due to the coronavirus crisis. They are also getting a boost from uncertainty regarding US presidential election and rising geopolitical conflicts around the world.
Rock bottom interest rates resulting from unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, further boosted the appeal of precious metals as these don’t yield any income. A weaker dollar also helps precious metals.
After underperforming gold for many years, silver has risen at an even faster pace of late. Unlike gold, silver has many industrial uses from electronics to solar panels. In fact, photovoltaic cells account for about a fifth of silver’s industrial demand, per Bloomberg. So, silver also got a boost from so the reopening of Chinese factories in recent weeks as the country is the world’s biggest solar power market.
At the same time, supply has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus related shutdowns, particularly in Peru and Mexico.
Please watch the short video above to learn more about the iShares Silver Trust (SLV - Free Report) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR - Free Report) . These have surged over 36% this year while gold (GLD - Free Report) is up about 27%.
