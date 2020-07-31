We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
DuPont (DD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves several markets including electronics, transportation and construction.
Earnings
DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share for the second quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.
Revenues
DuPont posted revenues of $4,828 million. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,685 million.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Estimate Trend
Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the second quarter have been going down over the past month.
Key Stats/Developments to Note
DuPont expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter in the band of 71-73 cents.
Zacks Rank
DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Market Reaction
DuPont’s shares were down 2.3% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.
Check back later for our full write up on DuPont’s earnings report!
