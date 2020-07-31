Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 30, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) jumped 12.5% fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents.
  • Anthem, Inc.’s (ANTM - Free Report) shares jumped 6.2% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $9.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.77.
  • Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) jumped nearly 7% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
  • Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN - Free Report) shares rose 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 70 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) - free report >>

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

Published in

finance internet tech-stocks