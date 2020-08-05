Back to top

Company News for Aug 4, 2020

  • Tyson Foods Inc.'s (TSN - Free Report) shares gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
  • Shares of McKesson Corp. (MCK - Free Report) surged 6.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.77, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.
  • Shares of Mercury General Corp. (MCY - Free Report) rose 0.5% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.
  • The Timken Co.'s (TKR - Free Report) shares climbed 9.1% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.
     

