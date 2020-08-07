In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
3 Non-US Mutual Funds That Should Be in Your Portfolio
Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries including the emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.
Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Franklin International Growth Fund Class A (FNGAX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation over a long period. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of medium- and large-capitalization companies located outside the United States. It may invest in developing or emerging market countries as well. FNGAX may invest a small share of its assets in emerging markets. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%.
As of the end of June 2020, FNGAX held 36 issues with 4.01% of its assets invested in MercadoLibre Inc.
Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares (VWIGX - Free Report) seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has three-annualized returns of 14%.
VWIGX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 1.11%.
Elfun International Equity Fund (EGLBX - Free Report) aims for long-term growth of capital and future income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies located in developed and emerging market countries. EGLBX has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.
Michael J. Solecki is the fund manager of EGLBX since 1999.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
