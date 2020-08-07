In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings is one of 194 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SAIL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAIL's full-year earnings has moved 52.48% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that SAIL has returned about 33.31% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.98%. This shows that SailPoint Technologies Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, SAIL belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.57% this year, meaning that SAIL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on SAIL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.